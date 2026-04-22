CUBA’S DICTATOR ADMITS DIRECT TALKS WITH TRUMP ADMIN — MOUNTING PRESSURE FORCES HAVANA TO THE TABLE





Miguel Díaz-Canel just confirmed Cuba is now holding direct conversations with the United States government.



“Cuban officials have, in fact, recently held conversations with representatives of the Government of the United States in order to seek through a process of dialogue a possible solution to the bilateral differences that exist between our two nations,” Díaz-Canel stated.





He acknowledged this is not the first time, referencing past talks under Raúl Castro with President Obama, but made clear the current exchanges are underway amid fresh pressure.





Díaz-Canel noted international actors have supported the development of these talks and stressed the need to identify “which are indeed bilateral problems that are in need of solution.”