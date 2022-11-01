CUNNING M’MEMBE – THE DOUBLE TONGUED CAMELEON AND FATHER OF TRIBALISM IN ZAMBIA

BY MWALIMU MWALIMU

It is so interesting to hear Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party assert that President Hakainde Hichilema is double-tongued and thus deceitful. Our minds are not rusty and thus our memories are still fresh to be able to remember how deceitful M’membe is.

It is no secret that M’membe is the father of tribalism in Zambia. For many years, he perpetrated tribalism through his defunct newspaper The Post.

Year in year out and for two decades, he pitted one tribe against the other, one politician against the other all because of his selfishness and gluttonous thirsty for political power.

If there is one Zambian who has single handedly contributed to the destruction of our tribal standing as country, it is Fred M’membe. He currently has no moral ground to point a finger at anyone and accuse them of tribalism.

M’membe is one person who always chokes with envy when others succeed. He is so selfish and he wants everything to himself. Who does not know the schemes M’membe used to hound out his erstwhile friends (shareholders) from The Post Newspaper Limited?

Using all manner of hook and crook, M’membe treacherously got rid of shareholders who seemed not to toll his warped way of doing things to become the majority shareholder of The Post Newspaper. Shareholders like Masauso Phiri were some of the victims of M’membe’s perverted acts, which led him to earn majority shareholding in the company.

Clearly, Masauso was so distressed with this situation caused by M’membe that it led him to an early grave after battling with alcoholism. Masauso’s death falls squarely on M’membe. Wherever Masauso is today, he must be turning in his grave to hear M’membe call others as being deceitful and double-tongued when it is M’membe himself who has such a personae.

M’membe is truly deceitful and double tongued and thus he should not be trusted as nothing sincere or truthful comes out of his red lipped mouth. People should find out why his foremost enemy Mwanawasa, whom he insulted day and night calling him cabbage, suddenly became his “darling”.

When M’membe realized that he was fighting a losing battle by taking on Mwanawasa, he quickly changed his flipped tongue, like a dog wagging its tail, and threw his weight behind the MMD, a party he despised all the while just because his relative Arthur Wina was not made president. A selfish trait indeed.

Like a deranged person, M’membe even hastily instructed his workers at The Post Newspaper not to be publishing negative stories against Mwanawasa and his MMD. This was out of pure greed. M’membe did all this because he wanted favours from the Mwanawasa government and these he got.

M’membe dubiously acquired a loan from the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) which stood at K33.5 billion in 2014 which he used to start up the defunct Zambian Airways together with Mutembo Nchito. This caused a stress on The Post Newspaper as M’membe was not paying both his loan nor was he paying his workers. Which socialist would do that?

While all this was happening, he was getting richer and richer acquiring farmland countrywide and severally fleets of vans, trucks and trailers under his new company – Post Courier. M’membe is so heartless – as if inflicting financial and emotional pain on his workers and erstwhile shareholders was not enough, he decided to extend his wrath to all Zambians by not paying the DBZ loan and the taxes to the Zambia Revenue Authority.

During Mwanawasa’s reign M’membe got away with it because he had “friends” in government, including the then President himself. M’membe abused his “friendship” with those in government to the point he seemed to be the one calling the shots.

Whenever, those in government didn’t toll his line, he would trout them with insults in his newspaper.

It is M’membe who deceitfully caused Mwanawasa to form the Task Force on Corruption under the guise that it was there to investigate “grand corruption” that occurred during Frederick Chiluba’s reign. In essence, that Task Force which was formed at the instigation of M’membe, to defraud Zambians using his proxies like Mutembo.

M’membe’s warped ways and deceptiveness caused Zambians to lose millions of dollars which was siphoned from the Treasury through the Task Force and onto M’membe on the pretext that the monies were legal fees. Legal fees? My foot! This whole thing was a bogus scheme engineered by a callous criminal by the name of M’membe.

After Mwanawasa’s death, M’membe realized that his dance party was over. He then clandestinely started positioning himself to influence who was to be picked as Mwanawasa’s successor. M’membe’s preferred successor was going to be someone whom he would have influence over so as to continue defrauding Zambians using the disillusioned Task Force and that easy prey was then Finance Minister N’gandu Magande.

Using his newspaper – The Post – he campaigned in vain for Magande as MMD members already knew how cunning and deceitful double-tongued M’membe was. They didn’t fall for his lullaby and rightly so the MMD members decided to pick Rupiah Banda as their new leader living M’membe distraught as he watched things unveil in awe.

In his usual wicked manner, M’membe, who used all kind of vulgar language on Michael Sata, switched camp realizing that his scheme to influence leadership in the MMD had failed. M’membe started backing Sata, the very person he called a dictator, a tribalist and a serpent in his long plagiarized editorials.

This goes to show how double-tongued M’membe is. Isn’t this the same M’membe who said that Sata was going too bring war in Zambia? Isn’t this the same M’membe who urged people not to vote for Sata because he was going to be a dictator?

.

Isn’t this the same M’membe who decampaigned the PF on account that Sata practices nepotism?

Again people should ask themselves why M’membe has married severally. M’membe cannot be in any relation of any sort because he is double-tongued, deceitful, selfish and outlandishly abhorrent. M’membe called founding UPND president late, Anderson Mazoka, all sorts of names and he insulted him on many occasions till his demise on 24th May 2006.

While all this was happening – M’membe was busy eyeing Mazoka’s daughter Mutinta whom he eventually married.

M’membe is shrewd; he’s decision to marry Mutinta was not out of love but sheer greediness. M’membe’s interest was late Mazoka’s wealth which he wanted to get using Mutinta as his front.

M’membe’s lust for wealth is appalling. He knew that Mazoka was a shareholder in several companies (some with HH) and he had interest in his businesses. M’membe’s hatred for Mazoka was so deep-rooted that he sort to get to him even in his death. I shudder to imagine how Mazoka would feel to find doubled-tongued M’membe as his son-in-law.