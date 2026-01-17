Current ECZ Cannot Deliver Free, Democratic, Transparent, Free and Fair Elections – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Current ECZ Cannot Deliver Free, Democratic, Transparent, FreeI and Fair Elections



I think they don’t get it.



As shown in the Chawama Parliamentary By-Elections, the current Electoral Commission of Zambia is not capable of delivering credible, democratic, free, transparent and fair elections.





It is the vigilance of the political parties, close scrutiny of the process and the overwhelming response by the Chawama residents that delivered the win and ensured that the vote was secured.





Prior statements from ECZ, banning PF regalia received a backlash when their own and alliance partner, Nevers Mumba arrived dressed in New Nation regalia and KBF’s Zambia Must Prosper deployed his “Yellow Bees”.





Further the reluctance by ECZ officials to release the results as caught on live camera exposed a hidden hand desperately trying to alter or undermine the results.





We saw, without realising that both canera and microphones were on, expressed fear and frustrations that the Opposition was leading.





The presence of UPND thugs lurking and threatening and finally closing the the premises of the Totalling Centre, demonstrated the danger present.





Simply because the Opposition won doesn’t mean the concerns have gone away.



For the Opposition, it must be stated that Zambia has a good electoral system where votes are counted at the polling station, and therefore, effective monitoring of the process in all the 12,150 polling stations and exposing irregularities early, can guarantee a credible outcome.





Further, a risk arises during the transfer of ballots from polling stations to the Totalling occurs and must be guarded.



The Opposition has called for an audit of the Voters’ Register.





Clayson Hamasaka Wrote;



By Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House



Now that the Chawama by-election is behind us, we invite those opposition figures who previously alleged rigging and the existence of ghost polling stations to present their evidence.





There were prominent individuals who issued sweeping and unfounded accusations against institutions of the State, institutions they sought, consciously or otherwise, to weaken and undermine.





Governance institutions responsible for elections deserve respect, whether the outcome favours us or not. Frivolous claims of rigging erode public confidence and undermine the orderly flow of democracy.





President Hakainde Hichilema extended his congratulations to the elected candidate and commended both the ECZ, the Law Enforcement and the electorate for conducting a peaceful and credible poll. This gesture reflects his commitment to democracy and his respect for institutional processes.





The Chawama by-election stands as a clear example of government honouring democratic outcomes, even when the ruling party is not the winner. It also contrasts sharply with the violence and intimidation that characterised elections during the past admnistration, when contestation frequently descended into confrontation. The peaceful nature of this poll demonstrates how far the country has come, and how essential it is to protect these gains.





We therefore urge the opposition to uphold the same respect for institutions that they expect when they themselves prevail. Democracy is strengthened not only by victory, but by gracious acceptance of outcomes and unwavering respect for the processes that sustain our Republic.