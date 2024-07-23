CURRENT ECZ CAN’T CONDUCT GENERAL ELECTIONS- Francis Robert Kapyanga

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Lusaka, Zambia, 23rd July 2024



CURRENT ECZ CAN’T CONDUCT GENERAL ELECTIONS



We call on all stakeholders to reject the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) roadmap to the 2026 General Elections due to multiple irregularities compromising the integrity of the electoral process.



In its current form, the ECZ lacks the credibility to conduct free and fair ELECTIONS, Infact it may play a part to rigging. The Commission is composed of UPND card-carrying members who have failed to meet the minimum requirements for ECZ membership. The ECZ has consistently demonstrated partisanship, imposing unnecessary requirements on political parties during by-elections and disregarding court rulings.



The Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections were marred by irregularities, and the ECZ’s failure to address these issues raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of the 2026 General Elections. Furthermore, the ECZ’s decision to proceed with the Kapamba ward by-election in Mpika District despite the withdrawal of the NCP candidate contradicts the Zambian Constitution, which mandates fresh nominations in such cases.



Additionally, the ECZ has imposed instructions on political parties regarding who should sign adoption certificates for candidates. There is no law that provides for such imposition; it is up to individual parties to make that decision themselves. This overreach is a clear interference in internal party matters.



Despite a tribunal ruling indicating the electoral officer’s error in disqualifying the Patriotic Front candidate in Mpika’s Kapamba ward, the ECZ failed to act, further eroding confidence in the electoral process. Moreover, the presence of ministers with large amounts of cash on election days to buy votes has been ignored by the ECZ, compromising the integrity of the electoral process. Reports indicate that ministers have been moving with trunks and bags of money, paying K1000 per vote, which is unacceptable.



In light of these irregularities, we call for the rejection of the ECZ’s decisions, roadmap, actions, and composition in totality. We demand the constitution of a new electoral body to ensure credibility and fairness in the 2026 General Elections. Stakeholders should demand the disbanding of the current ECZ which is controlled by UPND to ensure free and fair elections in 2026 and preserve the democracy of the country.



Issued by:



Francis Robert Kapyanga

Provincial Youth Chairperson

Patriotic Front

Muchinga Province