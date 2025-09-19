Current High Court Judges in-charge country wide:
1. Lusaka province, High Court: Hon Charles Zulu.
2. Northern province,High Court: Hon Matthews Zulu.
3. Southern province,High Court: Justice Catherine Mulenga Lombe phiri.
4. Western Province High Court, Hon J.H. Mbuzi.
5. Central province,High Court: Hon k. Limbani.
6. Eastern Province,High Court: Hon Charles kafunda.
7. Northern- Western Province, High Court: Mr O. Musukwa.
8. Luapula province, High Court Hon Sunkkutu.
9. Muchinga province, High Court: Mr sinyangwe.
10. Copperbelt province, High Court: Hon W. Sithole.
11. High Court, Family Division lusaka: Hon chanda mwamba.
12. High Court, Commercial Division lusaka: Hon chilombo phiri.
13. High Court, Economic and Financial Crimes Court, lusaka: Hon wenjelani .
14. High Court, Industrial Division lusaka: Mr Edwards Msona.
15. 15. High Court, kitwe: Hon Charles chanda.
16. High Court, commercial Division Kitwe: Hon Pengele Everiston.
Some people think Zambians are stupid.
So what is the point of this list?
Why are tribalists trying so hard to convince voters that there is no tribalism being practiced by those tribalists appointed by a tribalist?
We shall know them by their actions, not their words. I bet whoever composed this list was licking his lips. Cowbell temunobe.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Talk to us about judicial positions that matter the most. CONSTITUTIONAL COURT or Supreme Court judges. You think HH is stupid to waste time on high court judges??.