CURRENT ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE SYMBOL FOR DEVELOPMENT- SIMUWE



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Mark Simuwe has described the ongoing road infrastructure projects on the Copperbelt as a symbol of development-driven leadership under the current administration.





Mr Simuwe says that investment in critical road infrastructure shows government’s commitment to equitable development and prudent economic management.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Simuwe pointed out the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway as one of the flagship projects by the government that will contribute to economic growth of the country.





He added the newly tarred roads and improved drainage systems in areas like Itawa of Mufulira, Chingola, Kitwe, and Masangano, which are now easing the movement of people, goods and services.





Mr Simuwe also highlighted the ongoing construction of a concrete road from Kitwe West to the Ghana area in Ndola, and the modernisation of the Sub-Masala border post.





“These are evidence of a government building infrastructure that will serve future generations.





“Some of the roads we are building will last over 60 years,” Mr Simuwe stated.