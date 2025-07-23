Cut Ties With Chabinga: Hichilema Must Face the Chabinga Scandal Head-On!- Mpandashalo Mwewa

Cut Ties With Chabinga: Hichilema Must Face the Chabinga Scandal Head-On!



A leaked audio linking State House to cross-border corruption threatens to plunge Zambia into a diplomatic crisis with South Africa – unless Hichilema takes a swift, transparent action to restore public trust and regional credibility.





By Mpandashalo Mwewa.



Lusaka, July 21 – President Hakainde Hichilema now finds himself at the edge of a diplomatic precipice, with the leaked Chabinga audio exposing a cross-border corruption scandal that threatens to drag Zambia into an avoidable confrontation with South Africa. This is no longer conjecture or partisan conjecture – it is a credible and damning revelation that places State House at the epicentre of a brewing international disgrace.





When we first questioned the President’s ill-advised attempt to sue South Africa’s Minister of International Relations, it was dismissed as hatred. In truth, it was a warning – an alert to the erosion of Zambia’s diplomatic decorum and rule of law. Today, the Chabinga audio vindicates our warnings and lays bare a pattern of State House actions that reek of desperation and betrayal of constitutional integrity.





This scandal is not just a black eye for Hichilema’s administration – it is a national shame with the potential to redefine Zambia’s image across the SADC region. A country once revered for its principled foreign policy and moral clarity is now teetering toward becoming a case study in executive overreach and cross-border misconduct. The failure to act decisively could trigger lasting diplomatic fallout, economic ramifications, and regional isolation.





Zambians must speak – not with stones, but with moral clarity and civic courage. This moment calls for defenders of democracy, not defenders of power. For journalism to remain a cornerstone of our democracy, it must expose rot, not perfume it. The truth must not be buried under accusations of bitterness or tribal allegiance. A nation’s honour is not protected by silence, but by accountability.





Ultimately, President Hichilema must accept full responsibility. He cannot shield himself with spin doctors or scapegoat advisors. He is the custodian of Zambia’s national dignity. If he fails to address the Chabinga scandal with the urgency and transparency it demands, he will not only forfeit the trust of the people – but also Zambia’s standing in the eyes of the international community. The time to act is now.





About The Author: Mpandashalo Mwewa, currently the Chief Editor at Woodpecker’s Digest, formerly held the same role at Zambia Reports. Known for championing Pan-African education reforms with a focus on critical thinking, he employs journalism to instigate social transformation.





