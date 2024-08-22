CUTS CONCERNED WITH AFLATOXIN DETECTION IN MEALIE MEAL AND CALLS FOR FOOD SAFETY



….urges govt to disclose the specific brands & batches of mealie meal found to be contaminated



Lusaka, 22nd August, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



The Consumer Unity Trust Society (CUTS) says it is deeply concerned by the recent confirmation from the Zambian Government of aflatoxin contamination in selected mealie meal products available in local markets.



CUTS Board Member Sajeev Nair says this development, coupled with the tragic deàths of over 400 d0gs suspected to have consumed contàminated feed, underscores the urgent need for robust measures to safeguard consumer welfare and ensure the integrity of Zambia’s food supply chain.



Mr Nair explains that Aflatoxins, which have been detected in 11 samples of maize meal, pose serious health risks to both humans and animals.



He said the contamination, identified during post-mortem examinations of the deceàsed d0gs, is particularly alarming as many milling companies in Zambia produce products for both human and animal consumption.



“Thus far, inspections have been conducted at approximately 10 milling companies, with over 25 samples collected for further analysis. CUTS calls for immediate and comprehensive inspections across all food processing industries, as contamination could originate from these critical points in the supply chain. We urge the Government to disclose the specific brands and batches of mealie meal found to be contaminated,” said Mr Nair.



“This transparency is essential to protect consumers and to restore public confidence in the safety of Zambian food products. The implications of aflatoxin contamination extend beyond public health; it also threaten Zambia’s economic growth and the ambition to expand into export markets.”



He observed that as the nation strives to penetrate international markets, particularly in agriculture and food products, maintaining the highest standards of food safety is crucial.



“Contaminated products not only jeopardize consumer health but can also lead to trade restrictions, harming Zambia’s reputation and competitiveness on the global stage. The potential for aflatoxin contamination to damage trade relations and hinder economic progress cannot be overstated. As Zambia positions itself as a reliable exporter of agricultural products, stringent food safety measures must be implemented and enforced,” he added.



“This will protect both domestic and international consumers, bolster Zambia’s market credibility, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.”



Mr Nair emphasized that his organization strongly urges the government to put in place and enforce stringent control measures to prevent future contamination incidents.



“These measures should include enhanced inspections, full transparency in the disclosure of affected products, and strict penalties for companies found in violation of food safety standards. Moreover, as the nation grapples with the threat of mpox, we commend the government’s steps to enhance border surveillance and public health measures,” he continued.



“However, it is vital that consumers have easy access to accurate health information and that public awareness campaigns are intensified to protect the population from both foodborne and transnational diseases.”



The CUTS Board Member reiterated the importance of food safety as a cornerstone of public health and economic prosperity.



Mr Nair said his organization stands ready to support the government’s efforts in ensuring that Zambia’s food products meet the highest safety standards, both for the well-being of the citizens and the continued growth of our economy.



