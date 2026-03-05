GUEST ARTICLE: Cutting Through the Noise, My Two Cents on the Frank Mutubila Debate





By Daimone Siulapwa.

@ I Write What I Like



To have a fair debate, we first need to define what journalism is.





Journalism is the disciplined practice of gathering, verifying, interpreting, and publishing information of public interest. It exists primarily to inform citizens so that they can make rational decisions about governance, society, and the economy.





At its core, journalism serves democracy by holding power accountable, exposing wrongdoing, and amplifying voices that would otherwise remain unheard.





Secondly, we need to answer the question, does one need to study journalism to be a journalist? The straightforward answer is no. One does not strictly need a journalism diploma or degree to become a journalist.





Historically, many of the world’s most influential journalists never studied journalism formally. They studied law, history, economics, political science, literature, or sometimes had no university training at all. What defined them was their ability to investigate, write clearly, and pursue truth relentlessly.





Journalism is therefore more of a professional practice than a strictly regulated academic qualification. However, studying journalism can provide important advantages such as understanding media ethics, learning investigative techniques and so forth.





So, in reality, journalism is an occupation built more on skill, credibility, and public trust than on academic credentials and in that regard Frank Mutubila has passed with flying color surpassing the combination of Field Ruwe and Maureen Nkandu.





Now, let conclude by looking at Broadcating and defining who is a broadcaster?



A broadcaster is a professional who communicates information, news, entertainment, or analysis to the public through electronic media platforms such as radio, television, and digital streaming services. Broadcasting involves delivering content to large audiences simultaneously using transmission technology





Unlike print journalism, which relies on written publication, broadcasting relies on spoken communication, audio production, and visual presentation to convey information.





Secondly, does one need to study broadcasting to become a broadcaster?



Just like journalism, a person does not necessarily need a formal diploma or degree in broadcasting to become a broadcaster.





Many successful broadcasters studied:

Journalism, communication, political science, law, business or completely unrelated disciplines.

What matters most in broadcasting is practical skill, not merely academic certification.





Lastly, who can be called a broadcaster?



A person can legitimately be called a broadcaster if they regularly present or transmit content to the public through broadcast media such as radio, television, or digital broadcasting platforms.





In Zambia, examples include, Radio presenters, Television news anchors, Talk show hosts, Political program moderators, Sports commentators and Podcast hosts.

The title comes from the act of broadcasting, not from the qualification someone holds. And that regard Frank Mutubila is a broadcaster of superior quality.