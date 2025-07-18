Cyan Boujee Confirms Her BBL Was Leaking

Influencer Cyan Boujee has broken her silence and confirmed the speculation about her cosmetic surgery.

In a recent candid interview, she revealed that the rumours about her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) leaking were, in fact, true.

“It’s something that can happen. It’s actually common,” she explained.

According to Cyan, the lump and leakage may have been the result of a possible infection that developed after the procedure.

An Open Book About Cosmetic Procedures

Cyan has never shied away from discussing her surgical enhancements. She underwent a BBL in 2021, followed by liposuction, gastric sleeve surgery in 2024, and a breast lift in 2025.

Her openness has made her one of the most talked-about personalities when it comes to body transformations.

Social Media Reacts to the Revelation

News of her leaking BBL quickly sparked a buzz across social media platforms. Many users praised her honesty about the complications, while others expressed surprise at how common such issues can be.

Here are some of the reactions

@Phangisile Tenele Dlamini;

I don’t know about hers but yes the silicone bursts at times which may be caused by faults when inserting it in… And such wounds can fast have an infection🤞🙏The pain people go through just for personal perfection💔💔🤣

@Mase Coldice Lesito;

The way you so beautiful i just wish you stayed natural

@Vanessa D’Arc;

Leaking nyash yoh. Nice life problems.

Others have leaking roof 😃😃

@Ntombiyakhe Nkomo;

All i can say is, BBL girls go through a loooot.

@Themba Majola;

😂 leaking?? Like Leaking leaking? Like the geyser leaking or tap leaking? That leaking? E leak jwang? I can imagine the smell yoh Modimo