‘Cyber-attack’ targets mobile network of Ukraine

Ukraine’s biggest cellphone company, Kyivstar, says it has been attacked by a strong hacker.

Some people don’t have phone or internet, and the air raid sirens in one city don’t work. The boss of Kyivstar suggested that Russia might be to blame.

Ukraine’s police is looking into the situation. Moscow has not said anything.

The Kyivstar network has about 24 million people who use their mobile phones and about a million people who use their home internet.

On Tuesday morning, there were reports that people and businesses couldn’t use their mobile phones or internet.

The air raid sirens in Sumy, a city in the northeast, did not work because of the power failure.

The military in the area said they will use police and emergency vehicles to warn people if a missile or drone is coming.

PrivatBank, the biggest bank in Ukraine, said that some of their cash machines are not working and may be unreliable or have no internet connection.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is looking into the matter.

SBU is looking into the possibility that Russian special services are responsible for the hacker attack.

Russia has not said anything and nobody has admitted to doing it.

Kyivstar asked the police for help because they were being illegally interfered with.

The CEO of the company, Oleksandr Komarov, also said that Russian actors might be responsible.

“He said there are many parts to the war with Russia, and one of them is online. ”

“We are trying to fix the communication as fast as we can,” he said. “We will also give money to customers who were affected. ”

The person in charge said that no one’s private information was illegally accessed.

In February 2022, Russia started a big war with Ukraine, and it has been going on for over a year now.

The company from the Netherlands, Veon, said it will work with Kyivstar to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again by adding more security.

Ukraine’s military intelligence says they did a cyber-attack on Russia’s tax system.

“During a special mission, Ukraine’s military intelligence successfully accessed a heavily guarded central server of the federal tax service,” said a statement on Telegram.

Russian efforts to fix the services have been going on for four days now.