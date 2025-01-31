CYBER EXPERT GETS 5 YEARS HARD LABOUR FOR INCITING MILITARY TO RISE AGAINST STATE



THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has jailed a cyber consultant five years imprisonment with hard labour for inciting military personnel to rise against the State.





This is in a case Brighton Mwanza, 25, a farmer and cyber consultant, after finding him guilty of inciting mutiny, which refers to attempting to convince someone to desert their allegiance to a leader or government.





Allegations are that some time last year, the accused posted on Twitter, now X, words which allegedly incited men and women in uniform to mutiny by referring to West African countries that had recently seen Coup d’état.



Mwanza pleaded not guilty to the charge and several witnesses testified against him before he was found with a case to answer.





During defence, the youth denied all the allegations and said his tweet was not meant to incite the military men.



He explained that he was arrested over tweets which talked about pricing of mealie meal and how Zambians are dependent on politicians.





The accused said the first posting read “The price of mealie meal K300? Captain Solo could not have let this slide, we are getting soft as a nation and these politicians are taking us for granted”.



Mwanza added that the second tweet addressed how other countries had successfully fought neo colonialism and that soon, Zambians will realise “our democracy is being used to exploit the ordinary citizens, this is wakeup call to our men and women in uniform, time to fight and defence mother Zambia now”.





The youth contended that contrary not the prosecution’s submissions, there was no relations between the Captain Solo referred to by the State and the one in his tweet.



He said the Solo he talked about in his tweet was a fictitious character, Jack Solo, in a William Boyd authored book.





Mwanza claimed that was no relation between Jack Solo and the Zambian, Stephen Lungu, aka, Captain Solo, the master mind behind the 1997 failed coup d’état experienced in Zambia years back.



But his defence could not hold any water because Lusaka magistrate Trevor Kasanda said the prosecution has proved the case against him beyond all reasonable doubt.





The magistrate said the online postings made by the accused need to be frowned upon because they are a threat to peace which the country has enjoyed for 60 years



He added that ” The peace we enjoy today as a country should be guarded and posts such as these must be frowned upon”





Magistrate Kasanda found that from the evidence adduced by the prosecution team, it was proved that the accused tweeter postings were intended to incite men and women in uniform in the Zambia Army, Zambia Airforce, Zambia National Service and Zambia Police.





The court ruled that the accused wanted them to resist and disobey lawful authority, to make the disobedience rebellious of discipline, with the object of overthrowing the Government.





“In the circumstances and by the reasons therefore, I am satisfied that the prosecutions have proved their case against accused person for the offence of Inciting Mutiny…..I find him guilty…



Fugitive politician Chilufya Tayali is also facing the same criminal allegations and judgement in the case comes up next month.



