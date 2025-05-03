“CYBER LAW IS MEANT TO DEAL WITH CYBER SPACE CRIMINALS”



Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA has urged Zambians to desist from fearing the cyber security laws but instead abide by them like any other enforced law in Zambia .



Mr. KAWANA says people that use the internet without malicious intentions have nothing to fear because the law is meant to deal with cyber space criminals.



He says government is committed to ensure that every internet user in the country is protected by the law.



Mr KAWANA was speaking when he attended a town hall meeting on access to information and media freedom, organized by the Livingstone Press Club.



And Bloggers of Zambia Chief Executive Officer RICHARD MULONGA has called on media practitioners to exercise their role of informing and educating the public on the Cyber Security Act.



He says this will clear out on-going misconceptions resulting in the fear of free media use

by the public.



Mr. MULONGA says Zambians should be sensitized on the significance of a law that is crafted to combat criminal activities on the internet.



Meanwhile, Livingstone Press Club President, MERCY NGOMA has appealed to the government through the ministry of information and media to financially support the nonprofit club.



She says this will ensure that sensitization on the access to information and cybersecurity laws is efficiently communicated to the public .



ZNBC