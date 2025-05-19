CYBER LAWS ARE NOT MEANT TO VIOLATE HUMAN RIGHTS, ZAMBIA POLICE ASSURES CITIZENS

Zambia Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi last week assured Zambians that the recently amended cyber laws are not meant to violate human rights but to defend them in the digital age.

Leading a session during the Lusaka forum organised by the Free Press Initiative under its Claim Your Space Freedom of Expression project implemented in partnership with Young Women in Action, Mr Chilabi emphasized that various laws, such as the Access to Information Act, exist to protect journalists, civil society organizations, and people living with disabilities.

He led an engaging discussion on law enforcement, surveillance, and their impact on freedom of expression, journalism, and activism.

The FPI engagements under this project aim to strengthen public understanding of Zambia’s cyber laws and digital rights.

