

Cyberlaws force High-level Business Interaction WhatsApp Group to Close



WhatsApp Group Closure Sparks Concern: Business Oracle Disbands Amidst New Cyber Laws



By Maria Phiri freelance journalist



In a surprising move, Diego Casilli, a close associate of President Hakainde Hichilema, has dissolved the prominent WhatsApp group known as Business Oracle. This group, which boasted an impressive membership of influential business leaders, private sector investors, cabinet ministers, and ambassadors, had been a vital platform for discussion and critique of the government’s economic policies.



Sources close to the group reveal that the decision to disband Business Oracle stems from the recently enacted Cybersecurity Law, signed into effect by President Hichilema on April 8th. This law has raised concerns among business leaders and critics, who fear it may stifle free speech and limit avenues for constructive criticism.



The Business Oracle group had been vocal about the government’s economic strategies, consistently expressing concerns that the current approach was not yielding the desired results. Members had been urging the government to reconsider its policies and adopt more effective measures to drive economic recovery.



The dissolution of Business Oracle has sparked concerns about the government’s commitment to open dialogue and transparency. As Zambia navigates its economic challenges, the absence of this platform may further exacerbate tensions between the government and the business community.



Key Points about the Business Oracle group:



Business Oracle’s Significance: The group provided a crucial platform for dialogue between the government and the business community.



Concerns Over Cybersecurity Law: The new law has raised fears about potential restrictions on free speech and criticism.



Economic Recovery: The Business Oracle group had been critical of the government’s economic policies, citing concerns about the country’s trajectory.



The closure of Business Oracle has left many wondering about the future of open discussion and critique in Zambia’s economic landscape.



Courtesy of the great Linda Banks!!