CYCLIST REJECTS 2-PLATE COOKER PRIZE IN CHIPATA RACE: “I LIVE IN NYIMBA, NOT PARIS!”



……..As Choova 2025 just got spicy… and not because of the cooking appliance.





Martha Daka, a fierce cyclist and second-place winner in the women’s category at the Choova Competition, has stirred up quite the pot and not on a cooker. The Nyimba-based athlete flatly rejected her prize: a 2-plate electric cooker.





According to reports, Daka was left scratching her helmet when she realized that her fellow second-place winners in other categories were rolling away with bicycles or even motorbikes. But for the women? Apparently, just a stationary cooking gadget which is as useful to her as a snow blower in the Sahara.





“Look, I live in Nyimba, not Paris. There’s no ZESCO on tap where I come from,” Daka quipped, visibly unimpressed. “What am I supposed to do with this thing? Decorate my hut?”





Through spokesperson Osward Mphande, Daka demanded answers from the organizing committee, pointing out the glaring inconsistency. “Unless the plan is to fry injustice on both plates, I need a proper explanation,” she reportedly said.





After what sources described as “heated discussions” ironically hotter than the cooker itself the organizers finally agreed to toss in a bicycle along with the now not-so-lonely kitchen appliance.





One insider whispered, “We didn’t expect her to question it. We thought she’d be thrilled to get something shiny and domestic. Big mistake.”





In the end, Daka got her bicycle, the cooker, and a whole lot of public support proving once again that if you want something done, get a woman with a bicycle and a backbone.





Meanwhile, the cooker remains unplugged… still waiting for ZESCO.



©️ KUMWESU | July 27, 2025