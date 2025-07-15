CYNK Officially Launched in Johannesburg: A Game-Changer in African Tech and Investment





Albert Oosthuysen, Group CEO of Evotel and Net Nine Nine, has officially launched CYNK, a bold new tech and investment company created through the strategic merger of five influential entities. The launch took place in Sandton, Johannesburg on Friday, 11 July, marking a significant step forward in Africa’s digital transformation journey.





The formation of CYNK coincides with two major milestones: the 10-year anniversary of Evotel, a leading South African Fibre Network Operator (FNO), and the 5-year anniversary of Net Nine Nine, an innovative Internet Service Provider (ISP) with a footprint in eight provinces. The new company, CYNK, brings together these two powerhouses along with three other organisations, Magnolia Fibre Tree, Internet for Education, and Linklayer to form an integrated digital solutions platform for businesses, government sectors, and underserved communities.





Oosthuysen described the launch as more than just a business move. “CYNK is more than just a company it’s a shared vision,” he told the audience of stakeholders, shareholders, and board members. In a symbolic gesture, Oosthuysen discarded a page representing the past before unveiling the new chapter for the organisation. “We’re building a platform that’s agile, scalable, and rooted in African innovation.”





The five founding entities will operate under the CYNK umbrella, each contributing unique capabilities: Net Nine Nine and Evotel bring robust ISP and fibre infrastructure experience; Magnolia Fibre Tree focuses on high-performance residential fibre networks; Internet for Education, an NPO, connects learners to digital tools; and Linklayer offers open-access, high-speed fibre to homes and businesses.





CYNK already boasts impressive reach, providing fibre access to over 410,000 homes, employing more than 600 people, working with 20 contractors, and connecting over 200 schools across South Africa. Oosthuysen announced an ambitious goal to pass two million homes in the next three years, underscoring CYNK’s mission to “sync the country.”





Key industry leaders were present at the launch, including Reflex CEO Paul Divall, Nokia MD Toni Pellegrino, and Huawei’s Integrated Systems Director Alex Yuan. Strategic partner Infinity was also acknowledged for its role in the initiative’s success. Oosthuysen further credited the many contractors and teams whose efforts laid the foundation for CYNK’s growth.





With an eye on regional expansion, Chief of Staff Nicholas Thipe confirmed that CYNK is already planning to enter neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Eswatini. A strong emphasis will be placed on job creation, especially among youth, women, and previously disadvantaged communities.





CYNK’s founding investors include Infinite Partners, Myriad Capital, KLT Holdings, and Buffet Investments, all firms committed to long-term impact and innovation in the South African and African digital economy.





“Everyone here believes in making a difference,” said Oosthuysen. “We share, we care, we love — and we are passionate.” While some brand names remain confidential due to final legal processes, all five entities behind CYNK have a proven track record and are now synchronised into one dynamic organisation.





About CYNK

CYNK is a purpose-driven holding company that invests in businesses designed to add long-term value to society. By nurturing talent, potential, and innovation, CYNK aims to build a more connected, inclusive, and future-ready Africa.