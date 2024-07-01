CYRIL RAMAPHOSA ANNOUNCES NEW CABINET, JOHN STEENHUISEN IS MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE

…..After much anticipation, and two weeks of intense negotiations, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet on Sunday night.

By IOL Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa, re-elected for a second term after the ANC lost its outright majority, on Sunday night unveiled his new Cabinet that consists of members of the Democratic Alliance and various other political parties who have signed on to be part of the Government of National Unity.

Despite a last minute push by Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to be part of the Government of National Unity – with a condition that it must not include the DA and Freedom Front Plus – Ramaphosa struck a deal with DA leader John Steenhuisen that will see the DA lead six ministries.

The DA was also given six deputy ministries.

Ramaphosa announced that the deputy president will be Paul Mashatile while the leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen was given the position of Minister of Agriculture.

Ramaphosa said that the establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of the country’s democracy.

“We have had to consider how to form the new government in a manner that advances the national interest, that gives due consideration to the outcome of the election and that makes use of the respective capabilities within each of the parties,” Ramaphosa said.

Other positions given to the DA include:

Minister Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of Communications: Solly Malatsi

Minister of Public Works: Dean MacPherson

Minister Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber

Minister of Environmental Affairs: Dion George

Ramaphosa said it was necessary to separate certain portfolios to ensure that there is sufficient focus on key issues.

He revealed that the ministries of Electricity and Energy will be merged, there will be a separate ministry of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

The ministry of Agriculture will be separated from the ministry of Land Reform and Rural Development while the ministry of Higher Education will be separated from the ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development will be separated from the ministry of Correctional Services and there will no longer be a Ministry of Public Enterprises.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation is Pemmy Majodina.

The Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation are David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo.

The Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Sindisiwe Chikunga.

The Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Mmapaseka Steve Letsike.

The Minister of Correctional Services is Pieter Groenewald.

The Deputy Minister of Correctional Services is Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.

This after weeks of negotiations, leaked letters and public spats, that culminated in the DA and the ANC reaching a breakthrough on Saturday after crisis talks around cabinet positions were ironed out.

After not getting more than 50% of the votes in the May 29, General Elections, the ANC under Ramaphosa has been forced into co-governing South Africa with other parties.

The establishment of the seventh administration began with the signing of a statement of intent which has been signed by ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, PAC, UDM, IFP, the FF Plus, NFP and the UAT.

IOL Politics