Cyril Ramaphosa Welcomes Return of South Africans Caught in Russia-Ukraine War as Authorities Investigate Recruitment Network

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the safe return of several South African men who were reportedly recruited and taken into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



Government officials say the men were lured into the war by individuals believed to be operating within South Africa. These elements are now under investigation as authorities work to uncover how the recruitment happened and whether any laws were broken.



The Presidency described the men’s return as an important step, emphasizing the country’s commitment to protecting citizens abroad and warning South Africans against involvement in foreign armed conflicts.



Officials have also urged young people to be cautious of offers promising employment or financial rewards linked to overseas security work, as some may be connected to military operations in conflict zones.



Investigations into the alleged recruitment network are ongoing, with law enforcement agencies expected to provide updates as more information emerges.