Czechia urges Zambian govt to raise awareness on new cyber laws



By Beatrice Chabaya



The Czech Republic has urged the Zambian government to increase awareness on the newly enacted cyber laws in order to help curb cyber crimes in the country.





Speaking when he led a delegation of Czech officials during a courtesy call on Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati, Czech Deputy Prime Minister Marian Jurecka noted the importance of raising cyber awareness in the Zambia, saying it will help reduce cyber crimes.



He noted similarities between cyber crimes being committed in Zambia and Czechia.





“Even in the Czech Republic, we’ve seen so many cyber attacks. That’s why we’ve brought in laws to help tackle this challenge. It’s not only about technical progress but also about awareness raising and education,” Jurecka said.





“We are not just reacting when crimes are committed, but we also need to work towards preventing the crimes and deterring would be offenders through intensive sensitization.”





He also assured the Zambian government of support in the fight against cyber crimes.



Jurecka said the Czechia share best practices with Zambia, such as data management and processing.



“I’m sure we can exchange best practices, such as data management and processing for the purpose of ensuring safety,” said Jurecka.





And in response, Mutati called for strategic partnership with the Czech government to develop advanced cyber security tools.



He also spoke about Zambia’s commitment to digital transformation, noting the country’s recent achievements in connectivity, including being among the few African nations with 5G technology and Starlink satellite connectivity.



He stressed that protecting citizens in the cyberspace is a critical national priority.



Mutati specifically requested collaborative assistance in creating tools to prevent cyber attacks and safeguard digital assets.