DA and MK Party open criminal cases against police minister Senzo Mchunu





Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is under fire as both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party have laid criminal charges against him.





The DA accuses Mchunu of fraud and misleading Parliament about his relationship with businessman Brown Mogotsi, while the MK Party’s charges include perjury and defeating the ends of justice, also implicating Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.





These charges follow explosive allegations from KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claims Mchunu and other top officials are linked to criminal syndicates and have interfered in police operations.





Mchunu denies any wrongdoing, insisting he has no improper ties and that a controversial SAPS tender has been terminated.





President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for restraint and is expected to address the issue.