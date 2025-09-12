DA applauds re-opening of Steve Biko inquest, 48 years after anti-apartheid icon’s death





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed strong support for the re-opening of the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid icon Bantu Stephen Biko, who died in police custody on 12 September 1977.





The decision to revisit the case comes exactly 48 years after Biko’s tragic death, which sent shockwaves through South Africa and the world, exposing the brutality of the apartheid regime.





The High Court in Gqeberha has postponed the inquest to 12 November 2025 for case management, signaling a renewed effort to uncover the truth behind the circumstances of Biko’s death.





The Black Consciousness Movement leader, whose activism inspired millions, was 30 years old when he died after being detained and tortured by security police in Pretoria.





The original inquest in 1977 controversially ruled that no one was responsible for his death, a decision widely criticized as a cover-up.





DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille emphasized that Steve Biko did not die of a hunger strike but from brain damage, likely sustained during a scuffle with police in his final days. She stressed that all related information must be thoroughly examined and evaluated by an objective court of law.





The re-opening has reignited calls from activists and Biko’s family for a thorough investigation into the events leading to his death, including the role of state actors.





The case will resume in November, with the nation watching closely for answers long overdue.