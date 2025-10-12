DA calls for criminal charges for Hangwani Maumela after SIU seizes luxury assets



The Democratic Alliance (DA) has demanded immediate criminal charges against businessman Hangwani Maumela following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raid at his Sandton mansion.





The operation uncovered luxury assets including three Lamborghinis, a Bentley, and valuable artwork allegedly purchased with proceeds from fraudulent contracts at Tembisa Hospital.





Maumela is implicated in a syndicate that allegedly siphoned over R820 million from the hospital through manipulated procurement processes. The investigation was initiated after whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged suspicious contracts before her assassination in 2021. Her findings led to a broader probe by the SIU and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).





The DA has welcomed the asset seizures but insists that they must lead to arrests and prosecutions. Health spokesperson Jack Bloom emphasized that the stolen funds should be recovered and redirected to restore basic healthcare infrastructure in Gauteng.





As investigations continue, the public and political pressure mounts for swift accountability in one of South Africa’s most significant healthcare corruption scandals.