DA calls on Cachalia to protect clinics and hospitals from Operation Dudula intimidation



The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia to urgently deploy public order policing units to safeguard healthcare facilities and ensure that foreign nationals can access medical services without intimidation.





The appeal comes in response to reports that members of Operation Dudula have been blocking patients, particularly foreign nationals, from entering hospitals and clinics in provinces including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.





The DA condemned these actions as “despicable hindrance and intimidation” and warned that preventing access to healthcare could have serious public health consequences.





“Stopping communicable diseases demands that every sick person be treated in public health facilities. Healthcare is a right that belongs to us all, no matter where we come from,” the party stated.





The DA has submitted parliamentary questions to the Department of Health, seeking clarity on measures in place to protect patients.





The party emphasized that South Africa’s Constitution guarantees the right of every individual, regardless of nationality, to access healthcare services, including emergency and reproductive care.





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema also joined the call for intervention, urging authorities to formally investigate Operation Dudula for actions that could inflame tensions in vulnerable communities.





As the situation unfolds, the DA is pushing for immediate police action to ensure healthcare facilities remain safe and accessible to all, warning that failure to act could endanger public health nationwide.