DA moves to remove Stellenbosch official over racism allegations



The Democratic Alliance (DA) has tabled a motion to remove Alexander Kannemeyer, the Acting Corporate Services Director of Stellenbosch Municipality, following allegations of racism sparked by a leaked video.





The video, which surfaced on social media, allegedly shows Kannemeyer making racially charged remarks, including suggestions to make life difficult for white employees to force their resignations and criticizing the appointment of skilled white candidates.





The DA, led by Stellenbosch Mayor Jeremy Fasser, has called for a special council meeting today to address the issue.





The party is pushing for Kannemeyer’s immediate removal from his acting directorship and has requested the municipal manager suspend him pending a full investigation.





DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp stated, “Race-based bullying has no place in any workplace. Every employee must be treated equitably, regardless of race or culture.”





The council’s decision today could set a significant precedent for handling workplace discrimination in South African municipalities.