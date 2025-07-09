Breaking news



DA to file criminal charges against Police Minister Mchunu





The Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to lay criminal charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Thursday at the Cape Town Central Police Station, following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





Mkhwanazi recently accused Mchunu of derailing investigations into political killings and links to criminal gangs, claiming the minister orchestrated the disbandment of a key task force.