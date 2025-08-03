DA Warns Johannesburg Unready for G20 Summit

Johannesburg is set to make history as the first African city to host the G20 Summit on 22-23 November 2025, bringing together leaders of the world’s major economies. However, with less than three months to go, the Democratic Alliance (DA), a key opposition party in Gauteng province, has raised serious concerns about the city’s readiness for this global event.

At a media briefing on Thursday, DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga highlighted a range of unresolved issues plaguing Johannesburg. “Streetlights are still a mess, potholes everywhere, we still have streets that are littered and those that have freshwater and sewer flowing. We still have hijacked buildings and issues of security,” Msimanga said. He questioned the city’s ability to present itself as a “world-class African city” to international delegates.

The DA’s concerns echo earlier warnings from local voices. In March 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed disappointment with Johannesburg’s state, urging officials to address crumbling infrastructure, water and electricity outages, and rampant crime. Posts on X have also reflected public frustration, with users describing the city as “filthy, broken, and unsafe” and questioning its suitability to host the summit. Some have even called for the event to be relocated to Cape Town, which is perceived as better managed under DA governance.

Despite these challenges, the South African government and local partners like Jozi My Jozi (JMJ) remain optimistic. A budget of R691 million (approximately $38.7 million) has been allocated for summit preparations, with efforts underway to improve key routes and infrastructure. JMJ, in collaboration with the Gauteng Provincial Government and the City of Johannesburg, is working to showcase the city’s cultural heritage and promote sustainable practices during the event.

The G20 Summit, themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” is a critical platform for South Africa to advocate for African development and global economic cooperation. However, the DA’s warnings highlight the urgent need for Johannesburg to address its infrastructure and safety issues to ensure a successful event that reflects positively on the city and the continent.