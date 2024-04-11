DAD ARRESTED FOR THROWING 2 STEPCHILDREN IN RIVER TO DROWN

A MAN of Mungwi has been arrested for allegedly mûrdering his 11-year-old stepchild and attempting to kîll another after throwing them in the river to drown.

Emmanuel Kasepa was arrested for the mūrder of Gift Chisanga and attempted murder of Edward Mulenga, eight.

This happened on Tuesday morning when the children’s mother, Grace Mulenga, 27, travelled to Kasama and left the two children with the suspect.

Northern Province police commanding officer Lucky Buumba said the couple have been married for five years and have a five-year-old child together while the other two children are from Ms Mulenga’s previous marriage.

Ms Buumba said Kasepa left the children at home and went to Luse village and returned at night while the two boys were asleep.

She said Kasepa later woke up the two boys in the night and informed them that he needed to take them to their grandmother’s house where they would stay in the absence of their mother.

Ms Buumba said the boys obliged to go with their stepfather, who directed them to use the shorter route which leads to the river and reached Kalungu bridge.

“When they reached the banks of the river, the suspect lied to them that there were criminals following them, which made him lift the boys and throw them in the river,” she said.

ZDM