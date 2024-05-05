DAD FELL AND BROKE HIS ARM, SON OF MURDERED BUSINESSMAN TELLS COURT

SON of murdered businessman has disclosed that his father Alex Kanyama Zulu fell on the stairs and broke his arm following an attempt to hit his mother, Mildred Mwila Kasase with a trunk during a fight.

The child witness said his father was admitted to the Italian Hospital for surgery and he never returned home.

In this case Kasase an assistant director at the Ministry of finance is jointly charged with her 20-year old son Alex Madiba Zulu for murder.

It is alleged that the two killed Alex Kanyama Zulu on July 29, 2023.

The 18-year old gave his testimony before judge Irene Mbewe in the presence of his guardian and child welfare inspector from the Social Welfare, Nosiku Situmbeko.

In recollecting the events that led to his father sustaining a broken arm, the child said on the fateful day around midnight he was woken up by noise from his parents who had engaged in a fight.

“I went to check what was happening, then I saw my dad beating my mum. Then my dad started coming close to me I went back to the bedroom I and stayed there a bit,” the boy said.

He told the Court that his father had turned the house upside down and he peeped through the window, he saw him throwing house decor outside.

“After he threw things he went outside, we used to keep trunks next to the sitting room door. I saw him lift one of the trunks and threw it. As he did that he fell with the trunk. He was about to throw it to my mum. He fell on the pavers, as he rolled down the stairs,”the boy said.

“Then he (the deceased) started complaining that his arm was broken. He was complaining to me, my mum and my brother Madiba Zulu. Thereafter he opened the gate and drove off.”

He said his mum told him and Madiba to go back to bed and they were woken up when their father returned home.

“In the morning he (Alex Kanyama) asked me to find a taxi. I went to Chris mall and found a taxi then I went to pick him up to go to Itialian hospital. Before that we went to kamanga to see our mechanic and he told him to go get the car from Chelstone then we went to Italian hospital,” the boy said.

“I was at the reception he was inside and dont know what he was doing. I just know that he paid for surgery. I told mum and my brother that dad has been admitted and he is going for surgery. Madiba and mum came with a suitcase of clothes.”

The 18-year old claimed that his mother informed medical personnel that his father could not undergo surgery because he was drinking the previous night but he scolded her insisting that he needed to undergo surgery.

“Mum asked me and my brother to get food for him (from home). We were home waiting for mum to tell us to take food but she never called. Later William texted Madiba saying Condolences. William is my cousin,” said the boy.

Trial continues on May 21.

Kalemba