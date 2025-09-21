Daddy, you are 93 years old and became President at the age of 49.



As a child, I grew up seeing you as strong, but as I grew older, I began to see your frailty—a ceremonial president, seemingly controlled by a French man who isn’t even as old as you were when you took office.





I am 28 years old, and I feel like the most embarrassed “rich child.” It stings even more when people call me “the President’s daughter.”





How do I find glory in a name that has brought shame to my ego?

Dad, write your name in gold and give the people of Cameroon a breath of fresh air.





Remember, you always told me to honor home before impressing the world.





-Brenda Biya continues to pierce her father’s heart with deep words to make him step down from running as President again after 43 years