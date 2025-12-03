Dame Dash Criticizes 50 Cent’s Netflix Docuseries on Diddy, Calls It “Nasty Work”

Dame Dash is criticizing 50 Cent over a new Netflix docuseries on Sean “Diddy” Combs, calling it “nasty work” and accusing him of tearing down another Black man for entertainment. Dash resurfaced old photos and took to Instagram to voice his frustration.

The four-part series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by 50 Cent, follows Diddy’s career rise and legal struggles. It is set to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, Dec. 2, but Dash wasted no time publicly condemning the project.

Dash wrote on Instagram, “Never trust a black man that will make a documentary tearing down another black man for a white man … that’s nasty work. I’m not playing these ghetto games, that’s played out.” He also shared old photos of Jackson with Daphne Joy, who has been linked to Diddy.

According to WBLS, this isn’t the first time 50 Cent has mocked Diddy. Over the past year, Jackson has posted AI-generated images and made taunts about Diddy’s legal troubles. In July, he sarcastically praised Diddy for avoiding racketeering charges and vowed to prevent any presidential pardon.

Earlier this year, Dash expressed a willingness to end public feuds with both 50 Cent and Cam’ron. “Instead of us talking about each other on f*g social media like clowns, let’s sit down and talk like real men,” he said. 50 Cent responded with humor but dismissed reconciliation, noting Cam’ron’s rejection of Dash’s attempt.

The feud between Dash and Jackson continues as fans await the Netflix docuseries and watch to see if the tension might ever be resolved face-to-face.