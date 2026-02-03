DAN PULE APOLOGIZES TO TONGAS OVER ‘TRIBAL APPOINTMENTS’ REMARK IN SEDITIOUS PRACTICES CASE

DAN PULE APOLOGIZES TO TONGAS OVER ‘TRIBAL APPOINTMENTS’ REMARK IN SEDITIOUS PRACTICES CAS





Christian Democratic Party President Dan Pule has apologized to people from the Zambezi region, particularly Tongas, if his remarks that President Hakainde Hichilema has been making tribal appointments offended them.





Testifying when he opened his defence in the seditious practices case before Lusaka Acting Chief Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, Dr. Pule said his remarks were not intended to disparage any group and sought to clarify his position.





The opposition leader is facing one count of seditious practices arising from a statement alleged to have been made between 16 and 28 May 2024, in which he accused the president of favoring the Zambezi region in official appointments.





When opening his defence, Dr. Pule told court he intended to call dozens of witnesses to support his account and to explain the context of his remarks, which he says were made during a United Kwacha Alliance press briefing attended by several opposition leaders.





However, Dr. Pule’s lawyers led by Sakwiba Sikota applied for an adjournment on the basis that the accused is still unwell to stand longer hours of trial, prompting the magistrate to adjourn the matter to allow the accused time to recover.



PN