DAN PULE CAN GO TO HELL, WE’LL WEAR OUR REGALIA – PF

PULE CAN GO TO HELL, WE’LL WEAR OUR REGALIA – PF



PF faction Acting Deputy Secretary General Miles Sampa has told Danny Pule to “go to hell” as no one can tell the former ruling party what to do.





Meanwhile, Sampa says the PF council of elders has advised the party to reduce the number of candidates standing for presidency to harmonise the process of selecting a leader.





On Wednesday, Pule who is Tonse faction vice-chairman banned the use of PF regalia during the on-going Chawama parliamentary by-election and Kasama mayoral by-election for the alliance candidate.





In an interview, Friday, Sampa said no one could tell the PF what to wear.



“We have no time for time wasters, no one can tell us what to wear. As a matter of fact, we are going to Chawama with our regalia bushe ni regalia ya nyina (is it his mother’s regalia). Did they buy it? Do they even have a regalia themselves? We have no time for time wasters, they can go to hell you must tell them I said so.

We are PF, we are Tonse. Tonse is PF, PF is Tonse. As a matter of fact, we are deliberating tomorrow, we are holding the Tonse Council of leaders tomorrow, we are holding a meeting. Tonse was created by ECL, PF is ECL, Tonse is ECL. So, whoever thinks ECL left them with the right they can run with them, we are not stopping them. We are Tonse and we are PF. And we will campaign in Chawama, that’s our candidate there,” he said.





“They can do whatever they want. They can proclaim and ban, they can do it a hundred times, that’s their business not ours. They can call themselves whatever they want. They have broken away from Tonse, It’s up to them. They can go with the break away, the one ball better parties, with due respect we are PF, we are Tonse, whatever they decide to do, if they decide to break away goodbye to them, we shall not miss them”.





Meanwhile, Sampa said the discussions to have only two-party candidates was not a substitute for the convention.



“The idea is to harmonise the process. The idea is to come up with one candidate.

The easier the process can be done, the better. There are many ways to get to that position, so this is just one of the ways suggested to us by senior citizens, concerned senior citizens of the country and its people. And also, the council of elders of the Patriotic Front. Among its members there is Ba Inonge Wina, Dr Charles Banda, former Education Minister Wanchinga, former Chairperson of PF Samuel Mukupa, and many others I cannot disclose at the moment. So this is not a substitute for the convention. The convention will take place. That’s what the constitution of the PF say that’s what the constitution of Zambia says. It’s finding a smooth way towards there. We want, when we get the Convention, there is harmony,” Sampa said.





He added that there were negotiations for some candidates to pull out of the race.



“We don’t want people fighting, and we don’t want the party to break into pieces after that. If we can harmonise in the beginning, if there are those, we narrow down. So, we are talking and telling each other, ‘Mwana Iwe, maybe just pull out, what you think?’. We’re caucusing, and if they agree, hopefully one can pull out or we reduce each other. But that’s just caucusing, it’s not a binding process. It’s just a process of getting there.

We might want to consider also looking at MPs also to have a say, councillors to have a say. It’s still in the process to get us there. But ultimately the party structures, we have to cast votes. Even this conclave, it’s just non-binding. So if one candidate is not the one that makes it, if he wants to stand at the convention, they have the right to do that. It’s just a way of us trying to make sure we harmonise the process. We are brothers, at the end of the day, of the same family called PF,” Sampa said.





Sampa further said choosing a PF leader should not leave the party divided.



“Even when we’re trying to choose a leader amongst us, it should not leave us disunited or leave us in charters. The idea is we don’t want anyone to feel short changed. Before, that’s what happened. Some of us have been victims where you feel like you have been short changed. So, we want the process parameters agreed and narrowed down, then we’ve got the coalition. In the USA, when the Republicans or Democrats are holding their conventions through the process, by the time they are going to the actual event, you already know Trump has made it. You already know Biden has made it, or Hillary Clinton has made it, or Kamala Harris has made it, so it’s a process. By the time you are arriving, you just ratify with the board. Unlike what we are doing, you arrive there, you don’t know all of it. Then you end up creating factions amongst the members,” said Sampa.





“So, we are trying to minimise that. So that’s what we are trying to do. So the conclave is not only one. We just had the second one yesterday. So we might even have 10 of them, It’s an ongoing process. Until we arrive at the point where everyone has agreed to the process. Maybe we can cast a vote amongst ourselves to come up with that person. But make no mistake, whoever doesn’t make it in the conclave, and if you agree with them, you’ll be free to go and stand with them at the convention. But when you look into a point where we all agree ‘okay, we will support you’. As candidates, we source that person indirectly and take that person to the convention, that’s the process”.



News Diggers