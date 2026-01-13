“I’m the Sole Presidential Candidate for Tonse Alliance since I was elected as Tonse Charperson”- Dan Pule

DAN PULE Consults Tonse on 2026 Presidential Bid



By Patricia Banda



Christian Democratic Party –CDP- President DAN PULE says he is consulting leaders within the Tonse Alliance on whether he will contest the 2026 general election as a sole presidential candidate.





This follows his endorsement by the party as its presidential candidate for the 2026 polls after he went unopposed at a convention held over the weekend.





Professor PULE said the party intends to take part in the elections at all levels.





He added that the convention was conducted peacefully and that the police were informed about the meeting in advance.