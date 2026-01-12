DAN PULE ELECTED CDP PRESIDENT UNOPPOSED, PARTY READY FOR 2026 POLLS





By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



Dan Pule has been elected unopposed as President of the Christian Democratic Party (CDP) following a successful National Party Convention held on the 9th of January 2026, which attracted delegates and representatives from across the country.





Party Secretary General Cephas Mukuka confirmed that delegates unanimously endorsed key resolutions, including the adoption of the party Constitution and Manifesto, setting a clear ideological and policy direction for the CDP.





He says that the party resolved to fully participate in the August 2026 elections, with the convention endorsing Mr Pule as the party’s presidential candidate.





At a press briefing, Mr Pule, who is also the Caretaker Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance, says the gathering marked a significant milestone for the party as it positions itself ahead of the August 2026 General Elections.





However,the president has emphasized that the CDP remains committed to collective leadership under the Tonse Alliance.





He stated that the Christian Democratic Party is ready to be used as a Special Purpose Vehicle, with or without his candidature, should the Tonse Alliance National Congress elect another Chairperson and candidate.





Mr Pule says he would willingly accept the outcome of the Alliance’s democratic process and fully support whoever is elected.



