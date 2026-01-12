Dan Pule Secures CDP Ticket as Tonse Alliance Calculations Deepen

🔴 BRIEFING | Pule Secures CDP Ticket as Tonse Alliance Calculations Deepen



Zambia’s opposition landscape continues to shift as parties position themselves for the August 2026 general elections, with the Christian Democratic Party (CDP) formally locking in its leadership while keeping its options open within the broader alliance framework.





Dan Pule was elected unopposed as President of the CDP following the party’s National Convention held on 9 January 2026, a gathering that drew delegates and representatives from across the country.



The convention also endorsed Pule as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2026 elections, confirming his central role in the party’s immediate political strategy.



Party Secretary General Cephas Mukuka said delegates unanimously adopted the CDP Constitution and Manifesto, a move he described as providing the party with a clear ideological anchor and policy direction ahead of a competitive election year.





He confirmed that the convention resolved that the CDP would fully participate in the August polls.



Speaking at a press briefing, Pule framed the convention as a milestone moment, arguing that it strengthened the party’s internal legitimacy at a time when voter confidence in opposition structures is under strain.





His unopposed election suggests a consolidation of authority within the CDP, reducing internal uncertainty as the campaign cycle intensifies.



However, Pule was careful to situate his mandate within the wider Tonse Alliance, where he currently serves as Caretaker Chairperson. He stressed that his elevation within the CDP does not override the alliance’s collective processes or pre-empt decisions expected from the Tonse Alliance National Congress.





In a notable signal of flexibility, Pule said the CDP was prepared to act as a Special Purpose Vehicle, with or without his personal candidature, should the alliance elect another chairperson and presidential candidate.





He stated that he would “willingly accept” the outcome of the alliance’s democratic process and support whoever emerges as its flag bearer.



The statement reflects a careful balancing act. On one hand, the CDP has secured its internal leadership and electoral readiness. On the other, it has left room for alliance-level negotiations at a time when Tonse itself is undergoing structural and political strain following recent disputes over membership, leadership, and candidature.





For observers, Pule’s dual positioning highlights a broader reality in the opposition space: parties are hedging.



With uncertainty still hanging over alliance coherence and candidate selection, securing a party ticket offers insurance, while continued commitment to Tonse preserves relevance in a potentially broader coalition.



© The People’s Brief | Tracey Shumba