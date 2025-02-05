Dan Pule seeks break from court to receive medical attention

Pule seeks break from court to receive medical attention



CHRISTIAN Democratic Party president, Dan Pule has asked the Lusaka Magistrate Court to give him time to recover from an injury.



Pule through his lawyer said he suffered an injury and he needed urgent medical attention.





Reacting to the application, the State demanded for evidence from the hospital for the purpose of the court’s record.



“Receiving facts and detail of the injury given or brief of the injury should have been given so that the record reflects what could have happened leading to the adjournment,” state submitted.





However, the court instructed Pule to appear today without fail.



In this matter, Pule pleaded not guilty to the charge of Seditious practices contrary to Section 57 sub section 1 part b as read with Section 60 subsection 1 part e and f of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Earlier, a Digital Forensic Analyst, Jonathan Phiri, 34, narrated how he retrieved a video which was posted on TikTok account called Komboni dot reporter.





Phiri said he downloaded and watched the video of a familiar person named Apostle Dan Pule whom he had known for more than five years.



“After watching the video, I used a TikTok download manager to extract and download the same video and preserved on the Dell forensic web station. Thereafter, I compared the one running on Komboni dot reporter TikTok account where the link led me to. The duration of the video was 4 minutes 51 seconds. I observed that the content was the same, I further subjected the downloaded video file for picture, motion and sound forensic analysis,” he said.





And another witness, 39 year old farmer of Lusaka’s Meanwood, Dickson Mukosha told the court that the words that Pule uttered at the press briefing gave him fear because he mentioned that President Hakainde Hichilema was only working with one part of Zambia.



“I’m a Zambian youth and want employment and employment that I want is heard to say that the President only works with people from Southern Province and I come from Central Province, Serenje.”





” Hearing the words from Pule and me as a christian and the words came from the father figure of gospel in the country. The news gave me fear that I will never be employed in this country because Pule said the President is only working with Southern Province. I decided to report the matter to the police, at force headquarters,” he said.



Trial continues today



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 4, 2025