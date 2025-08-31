Dana White confirms White House UFC event ‘is on’ despite people calling out ‘trashy’ event

Dana White’s White House UFC event is going ahead; despite the backlash it received online.

President Donald Trump’s plan for America’s 250th birthday isn’t going to be what most people expect.

Instead of white halls and luxury meals, it’s going to be a little more…violent.

Gone are the days where presidential events included speeches and maybe some soft jazz or an orchestra.

Instead, what people can expect is two men fighting to the teeth via a televised scrap.

Independence Day in 2026 will see a UFC event out on the White House grounds, as Trump promised to organise something for everyone to enjoy.

His decision to host a UFC fight at the White House has left people divided on how to feel.

Some think it’s a ‘trashy’ event, whilst others believe it to be different and exciting.

On 12 August, the UFC’s president and CEO Dana White shared it is ‘definitely going to happen’ on 4 July 2026, as he told CBS: “I talked to [Trump] last night and I’m flying out there at the end of this month.

“I’m going to sit down and walk him through all of the plans and the renderings, and we’re going to start deciding what he wants and what he doesn’t want.

“But yeah, it’s definitely going to happen…July 4th, 250th birthday of the United States of America, live on CBS from the White House.”

However, commenters were vocal about their thoughts.

Taking to social media, one person said: “Welcome to modern day Rome. A new colosseum in the shape of an octagon.”

Another wrote: “You are turning the White House into a circus.”

A third added: “What classless person would disgrace the White House like this?”

Others were a bit more lenient with the plan, with one stating: “This is so awesome.”

Another said: “UFC at the White House is going to be one for the history books!”

Regardless of the backlash, White has stuck true to his plans, as he took to Instagram Live where he said he ‘got it done’ on 28 August and also promised to release more details about what the event will include.

“It was a great day. I’m about to take off here from Washington, D.C.,” White said in his video. “The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks. We got it done today.”

As per the plans, the White House will host a UFC event, with White telling The Wall Street Journal: “My Octagon is like 25,000 pounds.

“I don’t give a s**t if there’s only one seat at this thing. This is so monumental and historical and just such a cool thing.

“All I care about is the Octagon on the lawn and the fight happening with the backdrop being the White House and the Washington Monument.”

In light of South Park’s rampage against Trump, Redditors think this event might just lead to another episode in honour of the POTUS.

One person said: “That South Park episode bout to be fire.”

Others joked that the fight should involve world leaders, with one joking: “We want all the presidents and prime ministers from each country fighting each other. Winner gets true champion of the world.”

Someone else believes society began to decline as soon as Harambe died, stating: “If we could just go back and save that damn gorilla…”

If anything, it’s going to make for a very interesting time on social media.