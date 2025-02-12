Dancer Arrested At Super Bowl Halftime Show For Waving Palestine Flag

A member of Kendrick Lamar‘s dance crew was reportedly chased and escorted off the field during the performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

Records indicate the Not Like Us hitmaker was joined by a 400-person cast of dancers and models at the New Orleans Superdome. The majority wore black attire and brought the show to life.

However, towards the end of the performance, one of the dancers, according to officials, was seen waving the Palestinian flag with the words “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it.

The unidentified man was said to have jumped off the stage and ran across the field, waving the flag around, but was chased and tackled to the ground by security, who escorted him off the field.

A spokesperson for the NFL was quoted saying they had no prior knowledge of the situation.

“We commend security for quickly detaining the individual who displayed the flag. He was a part of the 400-member field cast.

“The individual hid the item in his possession and unveiled it late in the show. No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” the statement read.

Officials have not indicated what consequences the wayward dancer would face.

Kendrick Lamar was joined by the SZA, Serena Williams, and Samuel L. Jackson as he performed songs from his repertoire, including Not Like Us.

Before performing the popular diss song, he also teased Drake for suing Universal Music Group for promoting the song.

Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance followed his impressive record at the 67th Grammys. He won five awards at the prestigious event, including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for Not Like Us.

The top performer released his sixth album, titled GNX, last November, attracting positive reviews from his huge following.

Late in January this year, sources close to the rapper said he was actively recruiting some 500 people who would play various roles and support the team. Qualified personnel were asked to apply through a dedicated portal.

Per the requirement at the time, applicants should abe bove 18 years old, be in good physical health, and be available to attend rehearsal on all scheduled dates, ahead of the show.