Dangote joins TIME100 as African business influence rises



Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has been named on TIME’s 2026 list of the world’s 100 most influential people, highlighting his growing global business clout.





Dangote was recognised in the magazine’s “Titans” category for his influence across cement, sugar, fertiliser and energy.





A key factor in his rising profile is the Dangote refinery, a landmark project expected to reshape Nigeria’s fuel market and strengthen regional energy supply.





This is Dangote’s second TIME100 appearance, having first made the list in 2014.





Africa’s richest man, Dangote has built one of the continent’s largest industrial empires through large-scale investments aimed at reducing import dependence and boosting local production.





His inclusion reflects the growing global visibility of African business leaders at a time when investors are paying closer attention to the continent’s industrial potential.