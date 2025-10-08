Dangote refinery strike cuts Nigeria oil output by 600,000 barrels





By: African News



Nigeria has lost over 600,000 barrels of oil after a three-day nationwide strike over mass layoffs at the Dangote refinery disrupted production, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has confirmed.





NNPC upstream chief Bayo Ojulari said the walkout by the country’s main oil union made “optimum production almost impossible” as critical staff were absent from facilities. The strike resulted in a deferred production of about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the period.





Union vs Dangote Management



The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) called the strike in protest at the dismissal of around 800 refinery workers. The union claims the sackings were retaliation for unionising, while Dangote Industries insists they were part of a restructuring plan and accused dismissed staff of “acts of sabotage.”



