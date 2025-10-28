Dangote Refinery to Expand Capacity to 1.4 Million Barrels Per Day, Becoming World’s Largest Refinery.





The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos, Nigeria is set to expand its 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day.





It is now the largest refinery in the world.



Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, made the announcement as part of the refinery’s next phase of growth.





The refinery will also upgrade to producing Euro 6 standard refined oil, one of the cleanest fuel standards globally.



A win for Nigeria and Africa!