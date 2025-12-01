Dangote Sets New Mega Target: $100 Billion Revenue by 2030



Africa’s biggest industrial conglomerate is thinking big again. Dangote Group has announced an ambitious plan to hit $100 billion in annual revenue by 2030, a huge leap from its current multibillion-dollar base.





The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is at the center of this vision. The company is expanding capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million bpd by 2028, positioning it among the world’s largest.





Beyond oil, Dangote is pumping $700 million into sugar production to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports. The group is also scaling cement, fertilizer, and food processing businesses across Africa.





The company recently sealed a $1 billion industrial investment deal abroad, strengthening its pan-African presence and boosting export potential.





If achieved, this milestone would make Dangote one of the world’s most powerful industrial groups — and a major driver of African economic transformation. But it’s an ambitious climb, requiring flawless execution, stable markets, and sustained demand.