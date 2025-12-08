Dangote tackles Nigerian elite for choosing private jets over investing in job creation

Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, has criticised wealthy Nigerians who prioritise Rolls-Royce vehicles and private jets instead of investing in industries for job creation.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, the industrialist said Nigeria cannot develop by depending on imports, arguing that importation “is importing poverty and exporting jobs”.

He questioned whether Nigeria can progress without building its own industries, saying the country must prioritise agriculture, industrialisation, and a strong banking system to support growth.

“If you have money for Rolls-Royce, you should go and put up an industry in your locality, or anywhere in part of Nigeria, wherever that you feel there is a need,” Dangote said.