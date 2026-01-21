Danish MEP tells Trump to “f*** off” over Greenland threats

A Danish lawmaker has sparked controversy after using profanity to tell US President Donald Trump to “f*** off” during a debate in the European Parliament.

The outburst came during a heated session on the European Union’s response to Trump’s renewed threats to acquire Greenland.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, Danish MEP Anders Vistisen addressed the US president directly.

“Let me put it in words you might understand, Mr President. F*** off,” Vistisen said. His remarks were met with gasps inside the chamber.

The vice president of the European Parliament, Nicolae Stefanuta, immediately intervened. He interrupted the debate and told Vistisen that such language was unacceptable.

“You cannot use this kind of wording in this house,” Stefanuta said. He added that the parliament must maintain respect and decorum, even during tense political debates.

The exchange followed renewed comments by Trump suggesting the United States should take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

Vistisen later defended his statement, saying Europe must send a clear message that its sovereignty is not negotiable.