Danity Kane Dawn Richard testifies she witnessed Diddy be@t Cassie

Singer Dawn Richard testified on Friday, May 16, in a federal courtroom that she personally witnessed Sean “Diddy” Combs ass@ult Cassie, and said the music mogul regularly engaged in violent behavior.

Richard, a former member of Danity Kane, was called to the stand in Diddy’s ongoing criminal trial, where prosecutors questioned her about a specific incident in 2009 involving the Bad Boy Records founder and singer Cassie Ventura.

According to Richard’s testimony, the ass@ult took place inside Diddy’s Los Angeles home. She told the jury she saw Diddy attack Cassie, k!cking her and attempting to strike her with a skillet filled with eggs. Richard said Cassie fell to the ground and curled into a fetal position while Diddy continued to kick her in the head and body, then dragged her across the room.

Richard described hearing glass shattering and yelling, adding that she was frightened for both Cassie and herself.

She also testified that after the incident, Diddy threatened her and another bandmate, warning them not to speak about what they had witnessed. “He said it was in our best interest not to talk,” Richard told the court. “He said, ‘Where I come from, people go missing if they talk.’”

Her testimony echoed claims Cassie made on the witness stand earlier in the trial, in which she described repeated abuse by Combs. It also aligns with allegations Richard made in a civil lawsuit filed in November 2024 against Diddy.

The judge dismissed the jury and Richard for the weekend. Her testimony is scheduled to continue Monday morning.