DANNY YENGA ACCEPTS NEW ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN FOR MOBILIZATION OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT.

‎Hon. Danny Bwalya Yenga is exceedingly humbled and profoundly honored to be accorded the prestigious opportunity to help mobilize the Patriotic Front at national level with the view of redeeming Zambia from the shackles of bad governance that has seen the rise in tribalism, poverty, moral decadence and undemocratic tendencies etc.



‎Hon. Danny Yenga has with humility accepted the appointment as the mighty Patriotic Front (PF) vice chairman for mobilization.

‎Mr. Yenga says that he will descend on his role with discipline, diligent and dedication.

‎ Since the PF lost power in 2021 Hon.Yenga remained instrumental and consistent in helping the party remain steadfast amidst political persecution.

‎Hon. Danny Yenga comes with vast experience having worked with the founding President Michael Chilufya Sata from opposition till the Patriotic Front formed government in 2011 and has remained loyal to the party and the immediate late president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



‎Loyalty and integrity are the core values and beliefs that motivates his political drive to see Zambia developed and it’s wealth equally distributed amongst citizens, political, ethnic, religious inclination not withstanding.



‎Hon. Danny Bwalya Yenga has accepted the appointment as Patriotic Front Vice Chairperson for Mobilization and very ready to serve with integrity and humility both the Patriotic Front party and the nation at large.

‎DANNY YENGA

‎PUBLIC LIAISONS DESK

‎21/09/2026

