⬆️ REGIONAL BRIEFING | Dar es Salaam Under Curfew After Election Violence



Tanzania’s government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital after violent clashes erupted between police and protesters on election day. The confrontation marks the most serious unrest the country has seen in years, deepening fears over democratic backsliding under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration.





The violence broke out as Tanzanians cast their ballots in a general election widely seen as a foregone conclusion for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party. Opposition leaders had already denounced the process, citing intimidation, disqualifications, and the jailing of key rivals.





According to hospital sources at Muhimbili National Hospital, dozens of wounded civilians were admitted following the clashes. Witnesses reported fires across several districts, with vehicles and public infrastructure damaged as protesters called for electoral reforms and unrestricted political activity.





Police chief Camelius Wambura announced that the curfew would take effect from 18:00 local time, urging residents to stay indoors “until further notice.” Security forces have since sealed off major intersections and deployed patrol units across the city.





Internet access has been sharply restricted, with social media platforms inaccessible except through virtual private networks (VPNs). The blackout has limited independent reporting and fueled speculation about the scale of the violence.





President Samia Suluhu Hassan, expected to win a new term, faces mounting criticism from human rights organizations over what they describe as the “systematic suppression” of opposition voices. The main opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, remains in jail facing treason charges, while his party, CHADEMA, boycotted the polls.





The unrest exposes the deep mistrust surrounding Tanzania’s political institutions and highlights growing frustration among young urban voters who see the electoral system as closed and unaccountable.





As night falls over Dar es Salaam, the curfew underscores a government struggling to contain both dissent and perception, a nation at a crossroads between stability and repression.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya; Ollus R. Ndomu