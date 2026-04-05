HAPPENING NOW: DAREDEVIL RESCUE IN IRAN: Missing F-15E Crew Member Pulled Out Alive After ‘Massive Firefight’”





In a dramatic twist to a high-stakes military crisis, credible reports now that the missing F-15E weapons systems officer has been recovered alive deep inside Iran.





According to former Green Beret and national security journalist Jack Murphy, the downed crew member had been evading capture on the ground before elite rescue forces reached their position. What followed, he reports, was nothing short of explosive a “massive firefight” erupting at the extraction site as U.S. special operators battled to secure the rescue.





If confirmed, the operation marks a bold and dangerous incursion, with American forces allegedly fighting their way into hostile territory to bring their personnel home.





The daring mission is already being described as one of the most dramatic combat rescues in years possibly decades highlighting the extraordinary lengths taken to recover one of their own.