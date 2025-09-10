DARK AGES: PF’S LEGACY OF LOAD-SHEDDING – POWERLESS: THE PF’S FAILURE TO DELIVER





By Dr Charles Sinkala



Which one resonates with you?



The current government’s inability to address load-shedding stems from the previous administration’s poor management and misallocation of resources. The Patriotic Front (PF) government’s mistakes have led to a significant deterioration of Zambia’s infrastructure, resulting in frequent power outages.





Former President Edgar Lungu’s leadership was marred by allegations of corruption and mismanagement of public funds. His government’s priorities seemed skewed, with questionable expenditures on personal property, such as helicopters, rather than investing in essential infrastructure.





It’s ironic that some individuals are now accusing President HaHakainde Hichilema of targeting opponents, while ignoring the damage caused by the previous administration. The effects of PF’s mismanagement are evident in the current state of Zambia’s economy and infrastructure.





ECL’s past statements, urging Zambians to stop complaining, have not aged well. Many Zambians remember his remarks, particularly when the economy was struggling under his leadership. The tables have turned, and now his party is being held accountable for their actions while in power.





The current administration faces significant challenges in reviving the economy and improving infrastructure. Load-shedding will likely persist until substantial investments are made to upgrade the nation’s power infrastructure. It’s essential for the government to prioritize the needs of its citizens and work towards sustainable development.



